Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I Will Keep My Word By Supporting Atiku - Wike
News photo Leadership  - Wike had on Saturday shortly before voting commenced at the special national convention of the PDP to elect the party's presidential standard bearer, promised

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike promises full support for Atiku Nigerian Tribune:
Wike promises full support for Atiku
Wike Pledges Full Support For Atiku Independent:
Wike Pledges Full Support For Atiku
‘I am not going back on my word,’ Wike assures Atiku of support in 2023 presidential election Ripples Nigeria:
‘I am not going back on my word,’ Wike assures Atiku of support in 2023 presidential election
2023: Wike Promises Full Support For Atiku The Will:
2023: Wike Promises Full Support For Atiku


   More Picks
1 Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
3 Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
5 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 9 hours ago
6 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info