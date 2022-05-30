Court Frees Man Wrongfully Arrested, Detained For 11 Years In Lagos Without Trial

The rights organization, ... Sahara Reporters - A Lagos State High Court has ordered the release of one Maxwell Dele, who had been held in the Nigerian prison for over 11 years without trial, Avocats Sans Frontières France (Lawyers without Borders France), has disclosed.The rights organization, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%