Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Frees Man Wrongfully Arrested, Detained For 11 Years In Lagos Without Trial
Sahara Reporters  - A Lagos State High Court has ordered the release of one Maxwell Dele, who had been held in the Nigerian prison for over 11 years without trial, Avocats Sans Frontières France (Lawyers without Borders France), has disclosed.
The rights organization, ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos man tortured, detained for 11 years over neighbour’s offence freed The Punch:
Lagos man tortured, detained for 11 years over neighbour’s offence freed
CKN Nigeria:
Lagos Man Tortured, Detained For 11 Years Over Neighbour’s Offence Freed
Lagos man tortured, detained for 11 years over neighbour’s offence freed News Breakers:
Lagos man tortured, detained for 11 years over neighbour’s offence freed
Court frees man wrongfully arrested, detained for 11 years in Lagos without trial Tunde Ednut:
Court frees man wrongfully arrested, detained for 11 years in Lagos without trial
Court frees man wrongfully arrested, detained for 11 years in Lagos without trial Within Nigeria:
Court frees man wrongfully arrested, detained for 11 years in Lagos without trial
Court Frees Lagos Man Tortured, Detained 11 Years Without Trial Over Neighbour’s Offence Global Upfront:
Court Frees Lagos Man Tortured, Detained 11 Years Without Trial Over Neighbour’s Offence


   More Picks
1 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
2 'I Love Attacking Football' --Peseiro Unveils Plans For Super Eagles - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
3 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. - Point Blank News, 20 hours ago
5 Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
6 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
9 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
10 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info