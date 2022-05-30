Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti 2022: INEC begins mock accreditation of voters with BVAS
Nigerian Tribune  - Towards the success of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced mock

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC test runs BVAS in Ekiti ahead of governorship election Daily Times:
INEC test runs BVAS in Ekiti ahead of governorship election
INEC Test Runs BVAS IN Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election Channels Television:
INEC Test Runs BVAS IN Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election
INEC test runs BVAS in Ekiti ahead of governorship election Linda Ikeji Blog:
INEC test runs BVAS in Ekiti ahead of governorship election
INEC Test Runs BVAS In Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election Naija Loaded:
INEC Test Runs BVAS In Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election
INEC Test Runs BVAS IN Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election The Nigeria Lawyer:
INEC Test Runs BVAS IN Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election


   More Picks
1 CAN to Buhari: Order immediate rescue of kidnapped Methodist Prelate, two others - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija star, Nengi spark dating rumour after being spotted at the club together (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. - Point Blank News, 23 hours ago
6 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info