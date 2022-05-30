Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What Peter Obi Said After Emerging Labour Party Presidential Candidate [Full Text]
Naija News  - Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Monday officially became the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Obi will battle former Vice

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Obi picks LP presidential ticket The Guardian:
2023: Obi picks LP presidential ticket
Obi takes LP presidential ticket The Nation:
Obi takes LP presidential ticket
Confirmed presidential candidates PDP - Atiku Labour Party - Peter Obi APC - ???? Yaba Left Online:
Confirmed presidential candidates PDP - Atiku Labour Party - Peter Obi APC - ????
Peter Obi emerges as Presidential candidate of Labour Party AIT:
Peter Obi emerges as Presidential candidate of Labour Party
2023: Obi picks LP presidential ticket News Breakers:
2023: Obi picks LP presidential ticket
Maritime First Newspaper:
Group extols Peter Obi’s emergence as Labour Party presidential candidate


   More Picks
1 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Jonathan absent as APC commences screening of presidential aspirants (Photos) - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
3 Oyetola releases N1.1bn for pension settlement in Osun - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 Actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus welcomes second child with hubby - Naija Parrot, 6 hours ago
7 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 2 hours ago
8 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info