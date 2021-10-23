Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Vanguard News
- 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubaka - Ohanaeze Ndigbo
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
We never threatened to work against Atiku, PDP in 2023 poll – Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Nigerian Eye:
We didn’t say we ‘ll work against Atiku Abubakar – Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Champion Newspapers:
We didn’t denounce Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate –Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Tunde Ednut:
We never said Igbo will rise up against Atiku, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Within Nigeria:
We never said Igbo will rise up against Atiku, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
More Picks
1
First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
2
'I Love Attacking Football' --Peseiro Unveils Plans For Super Eagles -
Complete Sports,
24 hours ago
3
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. -
Point Blank News,
20 hours ago
5
Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album -
Not Just OK,
21 hours ago
6
Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
8
Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 day ago
9
Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
10
Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...