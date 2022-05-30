Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara
Nigerian Tribune  - Twenty-six police officers allegedly involved in the extortion of money and brutalization of youths, students among other motorists in Kwara State are

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion Vanguard News:
26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion
Kwara: 26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion Peoples Gazette:
Kwara: 26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion
26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion in Kwara Pulse Nigeria:
26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion in Kwara
Kwara: 26 Police Officers To Face Investigation On Harassment, Extortion Fresh Reporters:
Kwara: 26 Police Officers To Face Investigation On Harassment, Extortion


   More Picks
1 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
2 'I Love Attacking Football' --Peseiro Unveils Plans For Super Eagles - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
3 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. - Point Blank News, 20 hours ago
5 Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
6 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
9 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
10 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info