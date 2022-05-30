Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Peter Obi lists areas of focus as he clinches LP presidential ticket
News photo Within Nigeria  - The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has disclosed the area his government will give priority to if he’s elected Nigeria’s president.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Peter Obi lists areas of priority if elected president Daily Post:
2023: Peter Obi lists areas of priority if elected president
2023: Peter Obi Lists Areas Of Focus As He Clinches LP Presidential Ticket The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023: Peter Obi Lists Areas Of Focus As He Clinches LP Presidential Ticket
2023: What I Will Focus On If Elected President- Peter Obi ODU News:
2023: What I Will Focus On If Elected President- Peter Obi
2023: Peter Obi lists areas of focus as he clinches LP presidential ticket Tunde Ednut:
2023: Peter Obi lists areas of focus as he clinches LP presidential ticket


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
3 Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
5 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
6 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
7 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 "At no time did Annie intentionally unfollow Tuface" Annie Idibia's management says the couple remain committed to their marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info