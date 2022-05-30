Post News
News at a Glance
APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
Sahara Reporters
- Tinubu’s academic qualifications have been a subject of controversy for over a decade.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged age falsification, Chicago University certificate scandal
Inside Business Nigeria:
APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
Nigeria Breaking News:
APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
Olajide TV:
APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged age falsification, Chicago University certificate scandal
Naija News:
APC Member Seeks Tinubu's Disqualification Over Alleged Age Falsification
More Picks
1
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. -
Point Blank News,
22 hours ago
3
Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album -
Not Just OK,
23 hours ago
4
Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom -
The Street Journal,
18 hours ago
6
Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
7
UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
8
Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Divorce: My wife denied me sex, deserted family, actor Kalu Ikeagwu tells court -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
