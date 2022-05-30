Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Tinubu’s academic qualifications have been a subject of controversy for over a decade.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged age falsification, Chicago University certificate scandal Linda Ikeji Blog:
APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged age falsification, Chicago University certificate scandal
APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal Inside Business Nigeria:
APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal Nigeria Breaking News:
APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged age falsification, Chicago University certificate scandal Olajide TV:
APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over alleged age falsification, Chicago University certificate scandal
APC Member Seeks Tinubu Naija News:
APC Member Seeks Tinubu's Disqualification Over Alleged Age Falsification


   More Picks
1 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. - Point Blank News, 22 hours ago
3 Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
4 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
8 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Divorce: My wife denied me sex, deserted family, actor Kalu Ikeagwu tells court - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info