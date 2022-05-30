Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court awards N200 million to Yobe girl electrocuted by MTN cable
News photo Premium Times  - The judge, Lawu Lawan, awarded the N200 million damages jointly and against MTN Nigeria Ltd and Nigeria Electricity Liability Management in favour of Hamsatu

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

