Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some PDP govs ganged up against southern presidency - Wike
News photo The Punch  - The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said some Peoples Democratic Party governors ganged up with some vested interest groups to derail the quest of southern Nigeria to produce the next president of Nigeria.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some PDP Govs Conspired Against Southern Presidency – Wike Leadership:
Some PDP Govs Conspired Against Southern Presidency – Wike
Wike accuses PDP govs of working against Southern Nigeria’s push for presidency Ripples Nigeria:
Wike accuses PDP govs of working against Southern Nigeria’s push for presidency
Some PDP govs ganged up against southern presidency – Wike News Breakers:
Some PDP govs ganged up against southern presidency – Wike
Some PDP govs ganged up against southern presidency – Wike Affairs TV:
Some PDP govs ganged up against southern presidency – Wike


   More Picks
1 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
2 Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening - Legit, 9 hours ago
3 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 12 hours ago
5 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 "I do not have a boyfriend" Laide Bakare shows off new Benz as she tells women sleeping around that men can't get them what she has - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info