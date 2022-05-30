Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video showing presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee today May 30, has been shared online.

 

The committee is being chaired by a forme

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening Legit:
Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening
VIDEO: Tinubu arrives for APC presidential screening. The Nation:
VIDEO: Tinubu arrives for APC presidential screening.
VIDEO: See the chaotic scene at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, following the arrival of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the APC presidential Aspirants Screening exercise TVC News:
VIDEO: See the chaotic scene at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, following the arrival of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the APC presidential Aspirants Screening exercise
APC Presidential Screening Committee Receives Petition Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu The Will:
APC Presidential Screening Committee Receives Petition Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu
Trouble for Tinubu as screening panel is petitioned to disqualify him - here News Wire NGR:
Trouble for Tinubu as screening panel is petitioned to disqualify him - here's why
Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just been screened by the All Progressive Congress screening committee ahead of the Party Pulse Nigeria:
Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just been screened by the All Progressive Congress screening committee ahead of the Party's primaries.
Tinubu appears before APC screening panel, states why he is most qualified Prompt News:
Tinubu appears before APC screening panel, states why he is most qualified
Moment Tinubu arrived Transcorp Hilton for presidential screening (Photos) - P.M. News PM News:
Moment Tinubu arrived Transcorp Hilton for presidential screening (Photos) - P.M. News
Presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee yesterday Gist Reel:
Presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee yesterday
2023: What Tinubu Told APC Presidential Screening Committee Naija News:
2023: What Tinubu Told APC Presidential Screening Committee
APC Presidential Screening Committee Clears Tinubu for Primaries Nigeria Breaking News:
APC Presidential Screening Committee Clears Tinubu for Primaries
Breaking! Tinubu Arrives at Screening Venue NPO Reports:
Breaking! Tinubu Arrives at Screening Venue
#APC Clears Bola #Tinubu For Presidential Primaries The Genius Media:
#APC Clears Bola #Tinubu For Presidential Primaries
Watch Video of Presidential Hopeful, Bola Tinubu, Speaking At The APC Presidential Screening Committee Tori News:
Watch Video of Presidential Hopeful, Bola Tinubu, Speaking At The APC Presidential Screening Committee


   More Picks
1 CAN to Buhari: Order immediate rescue of kidnapped Methodist Prelate, two others - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija star, Nengi spark dating rumour after being spotted at the club together (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. - Point Blank News, 23 hours ago
6 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info