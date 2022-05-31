Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


El Moutaraji’s brace delivers third CAF Champions League title for Wydad
News photo The Herald  - Zouheir El Moutaraji scored a precious brace to hand Wydad Athletic Club a 2-0 win over defending champions Al Ahly and clinch the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League title on Monday.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

El Moutaraji’s brace delivers third CAF Champions League title for Wydad The Eagle Online:
El Moutaraji’s brace delivers third CAF Champions League title for Wydad
Wydad dethrone Al Ahly to win CAF Champions League title - P.M. News PM News:
Wydad dethrone Al Ahly to win CAF Champions League title - P.M. News
Africa News:
Wydad beat Al Ahly to become CAF Champions League winners
Wydad dethrone Al Ahly to win CAF Champions League title News Breakers:
Wydad dethrone Al Ahly to win CAF Champions League title


   More Picks
1 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
2 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. - Point Blank News, 19 hours ago
4 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
5 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
7 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
9 Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info