Atiku and Tinubu should be on list of people who shouldn’t be president of Nigeria – Reality star, Pere
The Dabigal Blog  - Big Brother Naija star, Pere, has said that presidential hopefuls Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu should be on the list of people who shouldn’t be President of Nigeria. The reality TV star stated this via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, May 30.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

