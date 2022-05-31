Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Echoes from party primaries, By Reuben Abati
Premium Times  - Nigeria’s 18 registered political parties have been busy, in recent times, with their primaries, in line with the schedule of activities approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the regulatory and oversight body in charge of ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Echoes from party primaries
OPINION: Echoes From Party Primaries Ripples Nigeria:
OPINION: Echoes From Party Primaries
Echoes from party primaries, by Reuben Abati The Eagle Online:
Echoes from party primaries, by Reuben Abati
Echoes From Party Primaries, By Reuben Abati News Diary Online:
Echoes From Party Primaries, By Reuben Abati
Echoes from party primaries The News:
Echoes from party primaries
Echoes From Party Primaries The Nigeria Lawyer:
Echoes From Party Primaries
Opinion: Echoes From Party Primaries – By Reuben Abati Yes International! Magazine:
Opinion: Echoes From Party Primaries – By Reuben Abati


   More Picks
1 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
3 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
5 26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 8 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info