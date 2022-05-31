Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel Subsidy May Hit N6trn in 2022, IMF Warns Nigeria
News photo This Day  - •Predicts 100% of country’s revenue may be for debt service by 2026  •Nigeria received $6.8bn facilities from global lender in two years •Akabueze rejects IMF’s prediction on debt service …

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Petrol subsidy could hit N6trn by end of year, IMF warns Vanguard News:
Petrol subsidy could hit N6trn by end of year, IMF warns
Fuel Subsidy To Reach N6trn In 2022, IMF Warns Nigeria Biz Watch Nigeria:
Fuel Subsidy To Reach N6trn In 2022, IMF Warns Nigeria
Fuel Subsidy May Hit N6trn In 2022, IMF Warns Nigeria The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fuel Subsidy May Hit N6trn In 2022, IMF Warns Nigeria
IMF Warns Nigeria, Fuel Subsidy May Hit N6trn In 2022 Economic Confidential:
IMF Warns Nigeria, Fuel Subsidy May Hit N6trn In 2022
Fuel subsidy may hit N6t in 2022, IMF warns Nigeria The Eagle Online:
Fuel subsidy may hit N6t in 2022, IMF warns Nigeria
Fuel Subsidy May Hit N6trn In 2022 – IMF Warns Nigeria Naija News:
Fuel Subsidy May Hit N6trn In 2022 – IMF Warns Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
8 UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
9 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Zamfara Police Command Arrest Suspect In Possession Of Human Part - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info