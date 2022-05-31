Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31st May 2022
News photo Naija News  - What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx).

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Tue. May 31, 2022) Biz Watch Nigeria:
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Tue. May 31, 2022)
Naira gains by 0.18%, exchanges at 419.50 to dollar Peoples Gazette:
Naira gains by 0.18%, exchanges at 419.50 to dollar
Naira gains at Investors and Exporters window by 0.18% — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Naira gains at Investors and Exporters window by 0.18% — NEWSVERGE
Naira gains by 0.18% at Investors, Exporters window Daily Nigerian:
Naira gains by 0.18% at Investors, Exporters window
Naira gains by 0.18% at Investors, Exporters window News Breakers:
Naira gains by 0.18% at Investors, Exporters window


   More Picks
1 APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
4 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 7 hours ago
5 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 10 hours ago
8 Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info