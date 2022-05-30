Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Left with the boss lady herself" Job seeker begins dating his employer one month after he reached out to her for a job via LinkedIn
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man who reached out to a recruiter for a job via LinkedIn has revealed that he is now married to the woman.
He took to Twitter to share the message he sent to her via LinkedIn in Ma
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Left with the boss lady herself” – Man begins dating his employer a month after he reached out to her for a job via LinkedIn
Olajide TV:
"Left with the boss lady herself" Job seeker begins dating his employer one month after he reached out to her for a job via LinkedIn
Naija Parrot:
“Left with the boss lady herself” – Man begins dating his employer a month after he reached out to her for a job via LinkedIn
Gist Reel:
"Left with the boss lady herself" – Man begins dating his employer a month after he reached out to her for a job via LinkedIn
Naija on Point:
“Left With The Boss Lady Herself” – Man Narrates How He Ended Up Dating His Employer A Month After He Asked Her For A Job via LinkedIn
Edujandon:
Man Narrates How He Ended Up Dating His Employer A Month After He Asked Her For A Job via LinkedIn
More Picks
1
CAN to Buhari: Order immediate rescue of kidnapped Methodist Prelate, two others -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija star, Nengi spark dating rumour after being spotted at the club together (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. -
Point Blank News,
23 hours ago
6
Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
