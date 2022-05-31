Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Bakare Reacts To Atiku’s Emergence As PDP Presidential Candidate
News photo Naija News  - Presidential aspirant and popular cleric, Tunde Bakare has reacted to the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election.
Naija News reports Atiku ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Reactions greet Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate Daily Times:
2023: Reactions greet Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate
2023: Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate will open way for Nigerians, says BOT Peoples Daily:
2023: Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate will open way for Nigerians, says BOT
See The Two Governors Atiku, PDP Are Considering As Vice Presidential Candidate Naija Loaded:
See The Two Governors Atiku, PDP Are Considering As Vice Presidential Candidate
QuickRead: Atiku’s emergence as PDP 2023 candidate. Ripples Nigeria:
QuickRead: Atiku’s emergence as PDP 2023 candidate.
2023: Atiku As PDP Candidate Will Open Ways For Nigerians – BOT Independent:
2023: Atiku As PDP Candidate Will Open Ways For Nigerians – BOT
PDP Considering Two Governors As Vice Presidential Candidate Nigeria Breaking News:
PDP Considering Two Governors As Vice Presidential Candidate


   More Picks
1 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Jonathan absent as APC commences screening of presidential aspirants (Photos) - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
3 Oyetola releases N1.1bn for pension settlement in Osun - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 Actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus welcomes second child with hubby - Naija Parrot, 6 hours ago
7 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 2 hours ago
8 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info