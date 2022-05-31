Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three Killed In Fresh Cult Clash In Ilorin, Kwara State
News photo Naija News  - There was commotion last night around the Omoda roundabout in Ilorin, Kwara State after gunshots were fired by alleged cult groups.
Reports on Tuesday morning revealed that three people were killed in the bloody clash.
It was gathered that ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

3 killed in cult attack in Ilorin Vanguard News:
3 killed in cult attack in Ilorin
Three feared dead in renewed cult clash in Ilorin Daily Post:
Three feared dead in renewed cult clash in Ilorin
3 Reported Dead In Fresh Cult Clash In Ilorin Naija Loaded:
3 Reported Dead In Fresh Cult Clash In Ilorin
Fresh cult clash leaves three dead in Ilorin Tunde Ednut:
Fresh cult clash leaves three dead in Ilorin
Fresh cult clash leaves three dead in Ilorin Within Nigeria:
Fresh cult clash leaves three dead in Ilorin


   More Picks
1 APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
4 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 7 hours ago
5 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 10 hours ago
8 Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info