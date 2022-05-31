Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zelensky, Erdogan agree to restore peace in Ukraine
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and both sides agreed on the need to restore peace in Ukraine.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Zelensky, Erdogan Agree On Restoration Of Peace In Ukraine Independent:
Zelensky, Erdogan Agree On Restoration Of Peace In Ukraine
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to restore peace in Ukraine - P.M. News PM News:
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to restore peace in Ukraine - P.M. News
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to restore peace in Ukraine Within Nigeria:
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to restore peace in Ukraine
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to restore peace in Ukraine News Breakers:
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to restore peace in Ukraine


   More Picks
1 APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
4 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 10 hours ago
5 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Tension in Osogbo as Police shoot The Nation’s correspondent, one other - Within Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 Kizz Daniel Lashes Out At Unsupportive And Jealous Colleagues - Too Xclusive, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info