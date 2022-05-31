Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus welcomes second child with hubby
News photo Naija Parrot  - Congratulations are in order for popular actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, and her husband, Linus Idahosa, as they welcome their second child together.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Stephanie Linus welcomes second child The Nation:
Actress Stephanie Linus welcomes second child
Stephanie Okereke-Linus welcomes second child EE Live:
Stephanie Okereke-Linus welcomes second child
Actress Stephanie Linus Welcomes Second Child The New Diplomat:
Actress Stephanie Linus Welcomes Second Child
Actress Stephanie Linus Welcomes Second Child News Breakers:
Actress Stephanie Linus Welcomes Second Child


   More Picks
1 Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 Jonathan absent as APC commences screening of presidential aspirants (Photos) - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
3 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
5 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 55 mins ago
6 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
10 Abductors of Methodist Prelate demand N100m ransom - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info