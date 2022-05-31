Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Security Operatives Bust Illegal Refinery Site In Lagos, Arrest 19 Suspects
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Operatives of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps in Lagos State have arrested 19 persons suspected to be oil vandals in the Ikeja area of the state.The CG Special Intelligence Squad, on Monday stormed Etal Avenue at Oregun, Ikeja, where it ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

19 suspects arrested at illegal oil storage facility in Lagos The Nation:
19 suspects arrested at illegal oil storage facility in Lagos
19 suspects arrested as NSCDC busts illegal oil storage site in Lagos Linda Ikeji Blog:
19 suspects arrested as NSCDC busts illegal oil storage site in Lagos
NSCDC uncovers illegal oil storage site in Lagos Vanguard News:
NSCDC uncovers illegal oil storage site in Lagos
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects at illicit oil storage site in Lagos The Street Journal:
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects at illicit oil storage site in Lagos
Nigerian Security Operatives Bust Illegal Refinery Site In Lagos, Arrest 19 Suspects Tori News:
Nigerian Security Operatives Bust Illegal Refinery Site In Lagos, Arrest 19 Suspects


   More Picks
1 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Singer, Wizkid and 3rd baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child (Details) - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
3 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
4 Crude oil price hits $120 per barrel amid concerns over Russian supplies - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 17 hours ago
6 Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 NCC, Stakeholders Chart New Path to Effective Telecoms Regulation, Industry Growth – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 15 hours ago
8 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info