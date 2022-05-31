Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Real Madrid Not The Best Team In Champions League This Season’ —Messi
Complete Sports  - Lionel Messi believes Real Madrid were not the best team in this season’s UEFA Champions League. Madrid won their 14th European crown thanks to Vinicius Junior’s early second half goal in Saturday night’s final 1-0 against Liverpool in Paris. It was ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

