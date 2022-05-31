Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine war: EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
News photo Daily Post  - The European Union (EU) has agreed on a partial ban on Russian oil imports amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. This was disclosed by European

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Crude oil prices rise as EU agrees ban on Russian oil Premium Times:
Crude oil prices rise as EU agrees ban on Russian oil
EU Leaders Agree To Ban Majority Of Russian Oil Imports Hope for Nigeria:
EU Leaders Agree To Ban Majority Of Russian Oil Imports
Oil Prices Rise As EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Crude Ban The New Diplomat:
Oil Prices Rise As EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Crude Ban
EU leaders agree to Russian oil ban after compromise with Hungary News Breakers:
EU leaders agree to Russian oil ban after compromise with Hungary
War: EU Leaders Agree To Ban Majority Of Russian Oil Imports Tori News:
War: EU Leaders Agree To Ban Majority Of Russian Oil Imports


   More Picks
1 APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Singer, Wizkid and 3rd baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child (Details) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
3 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
5 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 U.S did not spread monkeypox in Nigeria ' Embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info