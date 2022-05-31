Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti 2022: Your votes will count - INEC chair, Yakubu assures electorate
News photo Daily Post  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, said every vote of the Ekiti electorate will count in the

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti 2022: Your votes will count, Yakubu assures electorate Vanguard News:
Ekiti 2022: Your votes will count, Yakubu assures electorate
2022: Your Votes will Count, Yakubu Assures Ekiti Electorate This Day:
2022: Your Votes will Count, Yakubu Assures Ekiti Electorate
Ekiti 2022: Your Votes’ll Count, INEC Has No Candidate – Yakubu Assures Ekiti Monarchs Independent:
Ekiti 2022: Your Votes’ll Count, INEC Has No Candidate – Yakubu Assures Ekiti Monarchs
Ekiti 2022: Your votes will count – INEC chair, Yakubu assures electorate Nigerian Eye:
Ekiti 2022: Your votes will count – INEC chair, Yakubu assures electorate
Your votes will count, Prof. Yakubu assures Ekiti electorates Nigerian Pilot:
Your votes will count, Prof. Yakubu assures Ekiti electorates


   More Picks
1 Singer, Wizkid and 3rd baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child (Details) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
2 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
3 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
4 Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 NCC, Stakeholders Chart New Path to Effective Telecoms Regulation, Industry Growth – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 14 hours ago
7 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info