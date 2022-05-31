Kaduna records 4,506 TB cases in 5 months, says Official — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - The Kaduna State Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Programme Tuesday has recorded 4,506 TB cases in the state. The State Programme Manager, Dr Sadiq Idris, made this known to newsmen in Kaduna. ‘This represents a 114 per cent increase when ...



News Credibility Score: 99%