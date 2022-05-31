Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video showing the cars driven by students of a tertiary institution and those driven by lecturers of the same school has started a conversation online.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Lady mocks lecturers The Nation:
VIDEO: Lady mocks lecturers' car park, hails students car park A social media user has mockingly compared the car park of students and lecturers in a tertiary institution.
A student car park vs. their lecturer’s car park. Yaba Left Online:
A student car park vs. their lecturer’s car park.
Difference between the students car park and lecturers car park Gist Reel:
Difference between the students car park and lecturers car park
Cars parked in student’s car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer’s car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) Olajide TV:
Cars parked in student’s car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer’s car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video)
Ladun Liadi on Instagram: “Students of a tertiary institution laugh as they compare students car park to their lecturers car park 💔💔” Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ladun Liadi on Instagram: “Students of a tertiary institution laugh as they compare students car park to their lecturers car park 💔💔”
Lady Compares Cars Driven By Lecturers Versus Ones Driven By Students At A University In Nigeria (Video) Tori News:
Lady Compares Cars Driven By Lecturers Versus Ones Driven By Students At A University In Nigeria (Video)


   More Picks
1 Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
3 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
5 26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 8 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info