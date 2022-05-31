Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actor Francis Duru celebrates wife on 19th wedding anniversary
The Punch
- Actor Francis Duru celebrates wife on 19th wedding anniversary
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Actor Francis Duru, wife celebrate 19th wedding anniversary
The Info NG:
“I bless the day I found you” – Actor, Francis Duru hails wife as they celebrate 19th wedding anniversary
Yaba Left Online:
“I bless the day I found you” – Actor, Francis Duru hails wife as they celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary
Information Nigeria:
“I Bless The Day I Found You” – Actor, Francis Duru Hails Wife As They Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary
News Breakers:
Actor Francis Duru, wife celebrate 19th wedding anniversary
Glamsquad Magazine:
Actor Francis Duru and wife celebrate 19th wedding anniversary
Naija Parrot:
“I bless the day I found you” – Actor, Francis Duru hails wife as they celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary
More Picks
1
Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers -
News Breakers,
20 hours ago
3
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
4
Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
NCC, Stakeholders Chart New Path to Effective Telecoms Regulation, Industry Growth – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
18 hours ago
6
Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
20 hours ago
10
PDP governorship candidate withdraws after Governor’s loss of presidential ticket -
The Eagle Online,
5 hours ago
