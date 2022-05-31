Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pilgrimage: NCPC Commences Main Pilgrimage Exercise To Israel, Jordan, Rome By Middle Of June – Rev Pam
Independent  - The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has announced the commencement of the 2021 Main Pilgrimage exercise by the middle of June 2022.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NCPC Begins 2021 Pilgrimage To Israel, Jordan Mid-June Leadership:
NCPC Begins 2021 Pilgrimage To Israel, Jordan Mid-June
NCPC to commence pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan, Rome this month Peoples Daily:
NCPC to commence pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan, Rome this month
Nigerian Christians set for pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan mid-June Peoples Gazette:
Nigerian Christians set for pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan mid-June
NCPC sets to commence airlifting of pilgrims to Israel, Jordan in June The Eagle Online:
NCPC sets to commence airlifting of pilgrims to Israel, Jordan in June


   More Picks
1 APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Singer, Wizkid and 3rd baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child (Details) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
3 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
5 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 U.S did not spread monkeypox in Nigeria ' Embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info