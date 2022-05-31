Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun
Daily Post  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has described as an act of aggressive and misplaced terrorism, the shooting of The Nation’s correspondent by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Osun. The group condemned the shooting which happened ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Police shoot The Nation The Nation:
Police shoot The Nation's correspondent in Osun Operatives of Osun Police Command on Tuesday shot The Nation Correspondent, Toba Adedeji for reportedly covering students’ protest at Orita Olaiya.
Police shoot journalist in Osun State AIT:
Police shoot journalist in Osun State
It’s An Act Of Terrorism – Police Under Fire For Shooting The Nations Reporter In Osun Fresh Reporters:
It’s An Act Of Terrorism – Police Under Fire For Shooting The Nations Reporter In Osun
Oyetola condemns shooting of Journalist, one other in Osun Within Nigeria:
Oyetola condemns shooting of Journalist, one other in Osun
Osun Police arrest reporter, news editor shortly after shooting at The Nation’s correspondent Republican Nigeria:
Osun Police arrest reporter, news editor shortly after shooting at The Nation’s correspondent


