News at a Glance
Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Guber Primary After Gov Bala’s Loss Of Presidential Ticket
Naija News
- The Peoples Democratic Party in Bauchi State is set to hold a fresh governorship primary election after the state Governor, Bala Mohammed failed to clinch
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Bauchi PDP to conduct fresh guber primary after Gov Bala’s loss of Presidential ticket
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Bauchi PDP to conduct fresh governorship primary after Governor Bala lost the presidential ticket
Vanguard News:
Bauchi PDP sets to conduct fresh guber primary election
This Day:
Bauchi PDP Set to Conduct Fresh Governorship Primary, as Candidate Withdraws from Race
Leadership:
Bauchi PDP Gov’ship Candidate Steps Down
The Punch:
PDP to conduct fresh Bauchi gov primary as candidate withdraws from race
Peoples Daily:
APC Primaries: 43 aspirants want fresh primary election in Bauchi
Daily Nigerian:
Bauchi PDP governorship candidate withdraws from race for Governor Bala — Daily Nigerian
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Guber Primary After Gov Bala’s Loss Of Presidential Ticket
News Breakers:
Bauchi PDP governorship candidate withdraws from race for Governor Bala
Within Nigeria:
PDP to conduct fresh Bauchi guber primary as candidate withdraws from race
More Picks
1
Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) -
Reporters Wall,
24 hours ago
3
"Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
6
Vote buying: INEC partners ICPC, EFCC to go after defaulting politicians -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
7
Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers -
News Breakers,
23 hours ago
10
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
