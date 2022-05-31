Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, says it has arrested 19 suspects and recovered 81 vehicles at an illegal oil storage site in Ikeja.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC Arrests 19 Suspects, 81 Vehicles At Illegal Oil Storage Site In Lagos Leadership:
NSCDC Arrests 19 Suspects, 81 Vehicles At Illegal Oil Storage Site In Lagos
NSCDC uncovers  illegal oil storage site in Lagos Vanguard News:
NSCDC uncovers  illegal oil storage site in Lagos
19 suspects arrested at illegal oil storage site The Nation:
19 suspects arrested at illegal oil storage site
NSCDC Arrests 19 Suspects, 81 Vehicles At Illegal Oil Storage Site In Lagos Independent:
NSCDC Arrests 19 Suspects, 81 Vehicles At Illegal Oil Storage Site In Lagos
NSCDC nabs 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos Peoples Gazette:
NSCDC nabs 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos Prompt News:
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, recovers 81 vehicles at illegal oil site in Lagos The Eagle Online:
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, recovers 81 vehicles at illegal oil site in Lagos
NSCDC bursts illegal oil storage site in Lagos, parade 19 suspects TV360 Nigeria:
NSCDC bursts illegal oil storage site in Lagos, parade 19 suspects
NSCDC Raids Illegal Oil Storage Site, Arrests 19 The Will:
NSCDC Raids Illegal Oil Storage Site, Arrests 19
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos News Breakers:
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos
Maritime First Newspaper:
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at an illegal oil storage site in Lagos
NSCDC uncovers illegal oil storage site in Lagos Affairs TV:
NSCDC uncovers illegal oil storage site in Lagos
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos National Daily:
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) - Reporters Wall, 22 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Zenith Bank raises $107.4m through Eurobond - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info