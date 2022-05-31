Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has said that the definition of a strong woman by Nigerian men is ''long-suffering, emotional abuse and high tolerance of accepting bad behavior''

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior” – Toke Makinwa Yaba Left Online:
“Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior” – Toke Makinwa
“Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering” – Toke Makinwa Too Xclusive:
“Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering” – Toke Makinwa
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering – Toke Makinwa Oyo Gist:
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering – Toke Makinwa
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering – Toke Makinwa Top Naija:
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering – Toke Makinwa
Nigerian men definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Media personality Toke Makinwa says Gist Reel:
Nigerian men definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Media personality Toke Makinwa says
OAP, Toke Makinwa Reveals Men Definition Of Strong Woman GL Trends:
OAP, Toke Makinwa Reveals Men Definition Of Strong Woman
“Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering” – Toke Makinwa Tunde Ednut:
“Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering” – Toke Makinwa
I’d Rather Be 55 And Alone Than Endure BS With Someone – Toke Makinwa Replies A Critic Over Her Definition Of Strongwoman Naija on Point:
I’d Rather Be 55 And Alone Than Endure BS With Someone – Toke Makinwa Replies A Critic Over Her Definition Of Strongwoman
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is… — Media Personality Toke Makinwa Instablog 9ja:
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is… — Media Personality Toke Makinwa
Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering, Emotional Abuse And A High Tolerance Of Accepting Bad Behavior - Toke Makinwa Tori News:
Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering, Emotional Abuse And A High Tolerance Of Accepting Bad Behavior - Toke Makinwa


   More Picks
1 BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) - Reporters Wall, 19 hours ago
2 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Court Grants Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha N500million Bail In Alleged N2.9billion Fraud Case - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
6 Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 NCC, Stakeholders Chart New Path to Effective Telecoms Regulation, Industry Growth – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 17 hours ago
8 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info