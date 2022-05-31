Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has said that the definition of a strong woman by Nigerian men is ''long-suffering, emotional abuse and high tolerance of accepting bad behavior''
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior” – Toke Makinwa
Too Xclusive:
“Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering” – Toke Makinwa
Oyo Gist:
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering – Toke Makinwa
Top Naija:
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering – Toke Makinwa
Gist Reel:
Nigerian men definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Media personality Toke Makinwa says
GL Trends:
OAP, Toke Makinwa Reveals Men Definition Of Strong Woman
Tunde Ednut:
“Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering” – Toke Makinwa
Naija on Point:
I’d Rather Be 55 And Alone Than Endure BS With Someone – Toke Makinwa Replies A Critic Over Her Definition Of Strongwoman
Instablog 9ja:
Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is… — Media Personality Toke Makinwa
Tori News:
Nigerian Men’s Definition Of A Strong Woman Is Long Suffering, Emotional Abuse And A High Tolerance Of Accepting Bad Behavior - Toke Makinwa
