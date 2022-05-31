Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC
Vanguard News
- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has dismissed insinuation that Nigeria has laboratories where monkeypox virus is generated.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
No laboratory for generating monkeypox in Nigeria – NCDC - P.M. News
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Has No Laboratory Where Monkeypox Is Generated — NCDC
Prompt News:
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC
News Diary Online:
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC
National Accord:
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC
News Breakers:
No laboratory for generating monkeypox in Nigeria – NCDC
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC
Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC
More Picks
1
APC Primary: Party chieftain writes petition, wants Tinubu disqualified -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Singer, Wizkid and 3rd baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child (Details) -
Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago
3
Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
4
Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers -
News Breakers,
12 hours ago
5
Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
8
"Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
U.S did not spread monkeypox in Nigeria ' Embassy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
