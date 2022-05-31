Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos Okada Ban To Take Effect From Wednesday, Govt Calls For Calm
Channels Television  -   The Lagos State Government will on Wednesday commence an enforcement of its ban on commercial motorcycles, also known as Okada, in six local local governments.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) - Reporters Wall, 22 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Zenith Bank raises $107.4m through Eurobond - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
