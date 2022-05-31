Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Herder’s Union, Miyetti Allah Laments Attack On Fulani Camp In Anambra, Killing Of 4 Members, Theft Of Cows
Sahara Reporters  - Miyetti Allah group




The South-East chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has lamented the killing of four of its members in Anambra State.According to the Chairman of MACBAN in the ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill 4 herders and rustle 60 cows in Anambra Linda Ikeji Blog:
Gunmen kill 4 herders and rustle 60 cows in Anambra
Gunmen kill 4 herders, rustle 60 cows in Anambra Daily Trust:
Gunmen kill 4 herders, rustle 60 cows in Anambra
Miyetti Allah announces killing of four members, 60 missing cows in Anambra Nigerian Tribune:
Miyetti Allah announces killing of four members, 60 missing cows in Anambra
IPOB Militants Kill 4 Herders, Rustle 60 Cattle In Anambra News Break:
IPOB Militants Kill 4 Herders, Rustle 60 Cattle In Anambra
Gunmen kill 4 herders, rustle 60 cows in Anambra – Miyetti Allah Tunde Ednut:
Gunmen kill 4 herders, rustle 60 cows in Anambra – Miyetti Allah
Gunmen kill 4 herders, rustle 60 cows in Anambra – Miyetti Allah Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill 4 herders, rustle 60 cows in Anambra – Miyetti Allah
Herder’s Union, Miyetti Allah Laments Attack On Fulani Camp In Anambra, Killing Of 4 Members, Theft Of Cows News Breakers:
Herder’s Union, Miyetti Allah Laments Attack On Fulani Camp In Anambra, Killing Of 4 Members, Theft Of Cows
Gunmen Kill 4 Herders And Rustle 60 Cows In Anambra Tori News:
Gunmen Kill 4 Herders And Rustle 60 Cows In Anambra


   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) - Reporters Wall, 24 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Vote buying: INEC partners ICPC, EFCC to go after defaulting politicians - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
7 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
10 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info