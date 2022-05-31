Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Muslim Scholars reject Atiku, insist on Yoruba-Muslim Presidency
Vanguard News
- By Ezra Ukanwa ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential elections, a group, Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars In Nigeria, CYMSN, on Tuesday, insisted that a Yoruba Muslim
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Atiku's aide reacts as Muslim group insists on Yoruba presidency
Legit:
2023: It's our turn - Islamic scholars insist on Yoruba Muslim presidency
Leadership:
We Want Yoruba Muslim As President In 2023 – Islamic Scholars
News Breakers:
Atiku’s aide reacts as Muslim group insists on Yoruba presidency
Infotrust News:
Atiku’s Aide Reacts As Muslim Group Insists On Yoruba Presidency
Tori News:
Atiku's Aide Reacts As Muslim Group Insists On Yoruba Presidency
More Picks
1
Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
3
"Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
7
Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers -
News Breakers,
1 day ago
8
King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
