Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria, others face high risk of food crisis – Report
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria and 44 other countries around the world are severely exposed to the Ukraine war-induced food crisis, a study by Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, has shown.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Food Crisis: Nigeria, 44 Others At High Risk, Warns BCG Leadership:
Food Crisis: Nigeria, 44 Others At High Risk, Warns BCG
Nigeria, 44 Others At High Risk Of Impact Of Food Crisis – BCG Warns Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria, 44 Others At High Risk Of Impact Of Food Crisis – BCG Warns
Food Crisis Hits Nigeria, 44 Others-Report Inside Business Nigeria:
Food Crisis Hits Nigeria, 44 Others-Report
Nigeria, 44 others at high risk of impact of food crisis, BCG warns The Eagle Online:
Nigeria, 44 others at high risk of impact of food crisis, BCG warns
Nigeria, others face high risk of food crisis – Report News Breakers:
Nigeria, others face high risk of food crisis – Report
Nigeria, 44 Others at High Risk of Impact of Food Crisis, BCG warns – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Nigeria, 44 Others at High Risk of Impact of Food Crisis, BCG warns – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) - Reporters Wall, 19 hours ago
2 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Court Grants Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha N500million Bail In Alleged N2.9billion Fraud Case - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
6 Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 NCC, Stakeholders Chart New Path to Effective Telecoms Regulation, Industry Growth – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 17 hours ago
8 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info