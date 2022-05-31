Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits have released a female corps member who was kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna road, after her family met some conditions set for her release.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abducted corps member freed after N2m, five phones, N100,000 recharge card ransom Daily Post:
Abducted corps member freed after N2m, five phones, N100,000 recharge card ransom
How bandits collectected N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike before releasing female corp member News Breakers:
How bandits collectected N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike before releasing female corp member
Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, motorbike, N100k recharge cards Within Nigeria:
Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, motorbike, N100k recharge cards
Kidnappers Release Female Corps Member After Getting N2M, 5 Phones, N100,000 Recharge Cards And Motorbike Tori News:
Kidnappers Release Female Corps Member After Getting N2M, 5 Phones, N100,000 Recharge Cards And Motorbike


   More Picks
1 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Singer, Wizkid and 3rd baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child (Details) - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
3 Tems Scores Another Platinum Record In The US | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
4 Crude oil price hits $120 per barrel amid concerns over Russian supplies - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 17 hours ago
6 Vinicius wins Champions League Young Player of the Season - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 NCC, Stakeholders Chart New Path to Effective Telecoms Regulation, Industry Growth – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 15 hours ago
8 Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info