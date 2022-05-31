Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zimbabweans citizens allegedly cutting and selling off their toes amidst rising cost of living in the country (photos/video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Zimbabwe citizens are allegedly cutting and selling their toes for thousands of dollars due to the high costs of living and the government’s failure to create jobs in the coun

