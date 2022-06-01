Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC primary: Okorocha hurries out of EFCC detention to complete presidential screening
Daily Post
- Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday, completed the presidential screening of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Okorocha
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Okorocha Completes APC Presidential Screening
Information Nigeria:
Okorocha Completes APC Presidential Screening
Nigerian Eye:
APC primary: Okorocha hurries out of EFCC detention to complete presidential screening
News Breakers:
Okorocha Completes APC Presidential Screening
Naija News:
2023: Okorocha Completes APC Presidential Screening
Screen Gist:
Okorocha Completes APC Presidential Screening
NPO Reports:
Fresh From EFCC Detention, Okorocha Makes APC Presidential Screening
More Picks
1
BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) -
Reporters Wall,
19 hours ago
2
Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips -
Legit,
20 hours ago
3
Court Grants Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha N500million Bail In Alleged N2.9billion Fraud Case -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers -
News Breakers,
18 hours ago
6
Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
NCC, Stakeholders Chart New Path to Effective Telecoms Regulation, Industry Growth – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
17 hours ago
8
Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Cars parked in student's car park compared to cars parked in the lecturer's car park in a tertiary institution in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
18 hours ago
