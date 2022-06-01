Post News
They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche
Vanguard News
- ‘We’re waiting for signal to take over the land’ By Gabriel Olawale & Steve Oko The Prelate, MethodistChurch of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, yesterday, narrated
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
We Paid N100m Ransom For Freed Methodist Prelate -Lagos CAN Chairman The Lagos State chairman of the Christian Association Of Nigeria, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has revealed that a ransom of N100 million was paid for the release of the Methodist ...
The Guardian:
Methodist Church paid N100m for my release, says Prelate
Leadership:
We Paid N100m Ransom To Free Methodist Prelate – Lagos CAN Chair
The Nation:
Church paid my abductors N100m to free me, says Methodist Prelate
Daily Post:
What kidnappers told us about Buhari – Methodist Prelate
Ripples Nigeria:
Abducted Methodist Prelate confirms payment of N100m to kidnappers
Independent:
Abducted Methodist Prelate Admits Payment Of N100m Before Release
CKN Nigeria:
More Revelations On How Methodist Prelate Was Kidnapped And Released After Paying N100m Ransom
Nigerian Eye:
What kidnappers told us about Buhari – Methodist Prelate
The News Guru:
Gov Okezie is a liar; our ordeals in kidnappers den – Methodist Prelate
PM News:
My ordeal in the hands of Fulani kidnappers - Methodist Prelate Uche - P.M. News
Edujandon:
“They Showed Me Decomposed Corpse When I Tried To Negotiated For N10m” – Methodist Prelate, Uche Reveals (Details below)
Affairs TV:
We Paid N100m Ransom For Freed Methodist Prelate – Lagos CAN Chairman
Tunde Ednut:
What kidnappers told us about Buhari – Methodist Prelate
The New Diplomat:
What My Kidnappers Told Me – Methodist Prelate Uche
Screen Gist:
What Kidnappers Told Us About Buhari – Methodist Prelate
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Methodist Prelate Reveals What Kidnappers Told Them About Buhari
Within Nigeria:
What kidnappers told us about Buhari – Methodist Prelate
Naija News:
Methodist Prelate Recounts Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den [Video]
