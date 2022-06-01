Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edwin Clark condemns PDP primaries, says Ayu not fit to remain party chairman
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - By Emmanuel Obisue Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF Chief Edwin Clark, has condemned the recently conducted presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

