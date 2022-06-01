Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Jonathan fails to show up for APC presidential primary screening
News photo Daily Post  - Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has not been screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Jonathan fails to show up for APC presidential primary screening Nigerian Eye:
2023: Jonathan fails to show up for APC presidential primary screening
2023: Jonathan Missing As APC Concludes Presidential Primary Screening Inside Business Nigeria:
2023: Jonathan Missing As APC Concludes Presidential Primary Screening
Ex-president Jonathan not screened for APC presidential primary The News Guru:
Ex-president Jonathan not screened for APC presidential primary
2023: Jonathan missing among contestants screened for APC presidential primary Within Nigeria:
2023: Jonathan missing among contestants screened for APC presidential primary
2023: Jonathan fails to show up for APC presidential primary screening Tunde Ednut:
2023: Jonathan fails to show up for APC presidential primary screening
Jonathan Fails To Show Up For APC Presidential Primary Screening Tori News:
Jonathan Fails To Show Up For APC Presidential Primary Screening


   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija’s Pere Egbi’s Alleged Love Affair With Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello (Details) - Reporters Wall, 22 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Okada ban: Joy as LAGFERRY deploys boats with free Wi-fi, increases daily trips - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Zenith Bank raises $107.4m through Eurobond - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info