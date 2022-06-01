Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Police Invade Gunmen’s Camp In Ebonyi, Kill Five, Arrest Two Native Doctors
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Ebonyi State Police Command has said it had invaded the main camp of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and killed five of the members.The police said the camp is in Isu community in ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Security operatives kill 5 IPOB/ESN members in Ebonyi Daily Trust:
Security operatives kill 5 IPOB/ESN members in Ebonyi
Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3 The Guardian:
Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3
Security forces dislodge ESN camp, kill 3 in Ebonyi AIT:
Security forces dislodge ESN camp, kill 3 in Ebonyi
Security Operatives Raid IPOB/ESN Camp, Kill Three In Ebonyi Independent:
Security Operatives Raid IPOB/ESN Camp, Kill Three In Ebonyi
Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3 Pulse Nigeria:
Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3
Ebonyi gun battle: 3 ESN operatives killed, 2 native doctors nabbed - P.M. News PM News:
Ebonyi gun battle: 3 ESN operatives killed, 2 native doctors nabbed - P.M. News
Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3 News Breakers:
Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3
Drama As Security Operatives Kill 5 IPOB/ESN Members In Ebonyi Tori News:
Drama As Security Operatives Kill 5 IPOB/ESN Members In Ebonyi


