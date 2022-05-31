N2.9bn ‘fraud’: Okorocha gets N500m bail, remains in EFCC custody Daily Trust - A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday granted bail to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha. Okorocha is facing 17-count charges alongside a politiciane, Nyerere Anyim, for allegedly diverting funds from the Imo State Government House and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%