Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bala Mohammed to run for second term as Bauchi Governor
AIT  - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is seeking a chance to contest for a second term in office after losing the presidential primary of his party - the PDP.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bauchi PDP gov candidate steps down for Bala Mohammed The Punch:
Bauchi PDP gov candidate steps down for Bala Mohammed
Bauchi 2023: PDP Governorship Candidate Resigns, Paves Way For Bala Mohammed Independent:
Bauchi 2023: PDP Governorship Candidate Resigns, Paves Way For Bala Mohammed
2023: Newly emerged Bauchi PDP candidate stepped down for Bala Mohammed - Sources The Street Journal:
2023: Newly emerged Bauchi PDP candidate stepped down for Bala Mohammed - Sources
Bauchi PDP gov candidate steps down for Bala Mohammed TV360 Nigeria:
Bauchi PDP gov candidate steps down for Bala Mohammed
Bauchi PDP gov candidate steps down for Bala Mohammed News Breakers:
Bauchi PDP gov candidate steps down for Bala Mohammed
2023: Bauchi PDP Gov Candidate Steps Down For Bala Mohammed Tori News:
2023: Bauchi PDP Gov Candidate Steps Down For Bala Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 1 day ago
8 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info