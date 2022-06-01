Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians React As Buhari Seeks APC Governors’ Support To Pick Successor
Naija News  - Nigerians have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's appeal to the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Naija News reports that the President had appealed to the APC governors to allow him to pick his preferred successor ahead of ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Here are 5 APC presidential aspirants who may emerge as Buhari Legit:
Here are 5 APC presidential aspirants who may emerge as Buhari's preferred successor
Nigeria TVC News Nigeria:
Nigeria's Buhari Seeks APC Governors' Support on Successor
Buhari cannot choose his successor The Punch:
Buhari cannot choose his successor
Will Buhari Pick Another Buhari As Successor? [MUST READ] The Trent:
Will Buhari Pick Another Buhari As Successor? [MUST READ]
Will Buhari Pick Another Buhari As Successor? [MUST READ] News Breakers:
Will Buhari Pick Another Buhari As Successor? [MUST READ]


   More Picks
1 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
6 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Kwara reopens Baptist school shut over hijab crisis - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video) - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
10 Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info