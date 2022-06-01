Nigerians React As Buhari Seeks APC Governors’ Support To Pick Successor

Naija News reports that the President had appealed to the APC governors to allow him to pick his preferred successor ahead of ... Naija News - Nigerians have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's appeal to the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Naija News reports that the President had appealed to the APC governors to allow him to pick his preferred successor ahead of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%