Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Police Arrest 26 Cult Members Terrorising Enugu, Recover Five Guns, Other Firearms
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Enugu Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday, said it has arrested 26 suspects for various offences ranging from conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and cultism.A statement by the command's spokesman, ASP Daniel ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest 26 suspects, recover arms in Enugu The Guardian:
Police arrest 26 suspects, recover arms in Enugu
Police arrest 26 suspects, recover arms in Enugu News Diary Online:
Police arrest 26 suspects, recover arms in Enugu
Nigerian Police Arrest 26 Cult Members Terrorising Enugu, Recover Five Guns, Other Firearms News Breakers:
Nigerian Police Arrest 26 Cult Members Terrorising Enugu, Recover Five Guns, Other Firearms
Nigerian police arrest 26 cult members terrorizing Enugu, recover guns, other firearms Within Nigeria:
Nigerian police arrest 26 cult members terrorizing Enugu, recover guns, other firearms
Nigerian police arrest 26 cult members terrorizing Enugu, recover guns, other firearms Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian police arrest 26 cult members terrorizing Enugu, recover guns, other firearms


   More Picks
1 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
2 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
4 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
5 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Guber Primary After Gov Bala’s Loss Of Presidential Ticket - Naija News, 24 hours ago
8 Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Zenith Bank raises $107.4m through Eurobond - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian men?s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info