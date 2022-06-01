Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Vote aspirants with 'no baggage', Lawan writes APC delegates
News photo The Punch  - The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent out a passionate appeal to the All Progressives Congress delegates to consider aspirants' history and public records before voting ahead of the party's upcoming presidential primary.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawan Writes Delegates, Canvasses for Votes This Day:
Lawan Writes Delegates, Canvasses for Votes
‘Vote Candidate Without Baggage’ — Lawan Woos APC Delegates Ahead Of Presidential Primary Information Nigeria:
‘Vote Candidate Without Baggage’ — Lawan Woos APC Delegates Ahead Of Presidential Primary
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Senate President to APC delegates The News Guru:
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Senate President to APC delegates
Lawan writes APC delegates, and pleads for votes ahead of the Presidential primary The Eagle Online:
Lawan writes APC delegates, and pleads for votes ahead of the Presidential primary
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Lawan writes APC delegates News Breakers:
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Lawan writes APC delegates


   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 1 day ago
8 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info